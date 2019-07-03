Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
SEOUL -- With the United States and North Korea likely to resume working-level nuclear negotiations this month, a possibility is emerging that they could hold high-level talks on the margins of an upcoming annual regional forum in Thailand.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho are expected to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok, a venue for bilateral and multilateral diplomacy involving the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
----------------
S. Korea begins legal review of WTO complaint against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry has started a review of the legal grounds for filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's decision to tighten the rules for exports of semiconductor and display materials to Seoul, a government official said Wednesday.
"We believe that Japan's measure can be considered an act of controlling exports, which is strictly banned by the WTO," the official said on condition of anonymity. "The related departments have already begun administrative work on the issue."
----------------
Moon, Trump reaffirm commitment to alliance, N.K. denuclearization: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed their commitment to the bilateral alliance and the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea during their summit in Seoul last weekend, the State Department said Tuesday.
Trump's two-day visit to South Korea made headlines for his impromptu, third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which produced an agreement to resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the North, and his stepping over the inter-Korean border to become the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in the communist nation.
----------------
S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday slashed its economic growth outlook this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent due to weak exports and sluggish investment.
The government's latest estimate represents a drop from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent in December. The government said the South Korean economy is projected to grow 2.6 percent in 2020.
----------------
South Korea pushes to invest 1 trillion won in chip materials, parts every year
SEOUL -- South Korea has been pushing to inject 1 trillion won (US$862 million) per year into the semiconductor materials and parts industry, a ruling party official said Wednesday.
The plan was unveiled amid concerns raised by Japan's announcement Monday that it would restrict exports of chip and display materials to South Korea.
----------------
Non-regular public employees stage general strike to protest Moon's labor policy
SEOUL -- Non-regular workers in the public sector are to stage a general strike nationwide on Wednesday under the orchestration of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group.
Approximately half of some 200,000 non-regular public employees affiliated with the KCTU are expected to take part in the strike scheduled to continue through Friday, calling for wage hikes, abolition of discrimination and switching their status to that of regular workers.
----------------
Top Cheong Wa Dae official consults with firms on Japan's export control
SEOUL -- A top Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday he's in consultations with major South Korean conglomerates on how to cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Kim Sang-jo, chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in for policy, said he contacted related businesses here, which include the nation's five largest conglomerates, immediately after the news of the latest Japanese move broke on Sunday.
----------------
Japan's export curbs credit negative for Korean tech firms: Moody's
SEOUL -- The decision by Japan to tighten rules on exports to South Korea of key materials used in semiconductors and displays is a credit negative for Korean technology firms such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., ratings agency Moody's has said.
In a major escalation of a long-simmering diplomatic row over compensation for wartime forced labor, Japan abruptly announced earlier this week that it will tighten regulations on exports to South Korea of high-tech chemicals used in semiconductor and display production.
----------------
Gov't revokes permit for gene therapy drug Invossa
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug authorities on Wednesday revoked its permit for the gene therapy drug Invossa for mislabeling and the false reporting of an ingredient used.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it made the final decision banning the production and sales of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science in late May and ordered the suspension of sales in April. The ban officially goes into effect next Tuesday.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
4
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea
-
5
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization