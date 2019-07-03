Korean Air to open four routes in H2
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. said Wednesday it will open four new routes to China and the Philippines later this year to better serve customers.
The national flag carrier plans to begin services on routes from Incheon International Airport to three Chinese cities -- Nanjing, Zhangjiajie and Hangzhou -- and Clark in the Philippines in the second half, the company said in a statement.
Korean Air said it will continue to diversify routes to China to absorb potential travel demand from the world's most populous country.
In the January-March period, its net losses expanded to 61.84 billion won (US$52 million) from 10.04 billion won a year earlier due to a weak won.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
