Defense minister apologizes for security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo apologized again Wednesday over the maritime security failure in connection with the undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an eastern port but dismissed all allegations of a cover-up attempt.
The military and the government have come under fire following revelations that the small North Korean wooden boat crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and docked at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, on June 15.
"The investigation into the case found a failure in the military's surveillance operations and a failure in appropriately informing the public of the case," Defense Minister Jeong said in his public message before the government's announcement of the results of its weekslong investigation.
Calling the security lapse an "unacceptably grave mistake," the ministry relieved the commander of the Army's 8th Corps of his duty and issued stern warnings to Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Park Han-ki.
In order to prevent any recurrence, Jeong vowed to boost the capabilities of operating surveillance equipment and to replace aging equipment at an early date.
He, however, dismissed speculations that there were any attempts to conceal or water down the case.
"We failed to make full and precise explanations to the public, as we made a wrongful judgment about the early situations ... We will take a more sincere stance not to have people bear suspicions over such incidents," he said.
