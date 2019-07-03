Trump proposes round with LPGA legend Pak Se-ri
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfers' dominance on the LPGA Tour is hardly new, but it still begs the question: Why are they so good?
U.S. President Donald Trump, an avid golfer who owns courses around the world, had the same question on his mind when he met South Korean LPGA legend Pak Se-ri last weekend.
Pak will host fellow Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Juli Inkster, among other stars, at an exhibition match in the east coast town of Yangyang, Gangwon Province, in September. During a press conference unveiling the lineup on Wednesday, Pak also shared with reporters her conversation with Trump during Saturday's dinner at the presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae.
"I've known him since my playing days. He is a big fan of golf. He hosts tournaments on his own courses and plays with active pros," said Pak, who retired in 2016 with 25 LPGA titles, including five majors. "We talked about Korean players. And he was wondering why American players aren't playing as well as South Koreans."
Pak didn't discuss how she responded to Trump's question, but the answer may well lie with herself. Most of the top South Korean players today in their late 20s to early 30s picked up golf after watching Pak win the U.S. Women's Open as a rookie sensation in 1998. That Pak inspired a whole generation of star players is as important a part of her legacy as her gaudy win totals. The United States hasn't had a transcendent star in women's golf quite like Pak since Nancy Lopez in the late 1970s.
So far in 2019, South Korean players have combined for eight titles in the first 17 LPGA tournaments, including two of the three majors, while Americans have just two victories. There are four South Koreans inside the top 10 in the world rankings, led by No. 1 Park Sung-hyun, compared to two from the United States.
Trump has managed to find time to make 189 daytime visits to golf courses since his inauguration, with evidence of having played on at least 88 of those trips, according to the website trumpgolfcount.com. Will he be able to squeeze in a round with Pak in the future?
"He told me he'd like to play with me, but I don't know if it's possible, given the position he's in," Pak said with a smile. "But since he loves golf so much, maybe it will happen someday."
Trump owns several golf courses around the world, and one of them, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosted the 2017 U.S. Women's Open. Park Sung-hyun won that tournament, and Trump, who attended the final round, tweeted out a congratulatory message.
Park will be in the field at Pak's exhibition match as one of four active players, alongside Ariya Jutanugarn, Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee. Proceeds and prize money won by the players will be donated to help Gangwon Province with its recovery efforts from wildfires this past spring.
Pak said she had barely touched her golf clubs since her retirement, but she had a rare rush of adrenalin when she hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, in April. Sorenstam, Ochoa and Nancy Lopez were there, too.
"I felt the kind of nervous excitement that I often had as a player," Pak said. "My interest in playing golf piqued again after that. And it'll be fun to go up against the players that I competed with back in the day. We're doing this for a good cause, and hopefully it will lead to more charitable events in golf and other sports."
Pak said she had all but abandoned playing golf in her retirement because she had left everything on the course during her active years.
"I always knew that I would only retire when I was certain I wouldn't have any regrets," Pak said. "My entire life revolved around golf when I was playing, and I poured every bit of myself into that pursuit. So once I retired, I didn't miss it at all. I wanted to live a life away from golf, too."
Pak will serve as head coach of the South Korean women's team for the second consecutive Olympics next year in Tokyo. Park In-bee won the gold medal in Rio in 2016, and South Korea will once again be favored to produce a champion in 2020.
"The players will carry so much pressure on their shoulders, and my job as their coach will be to ease some of that burden," Pak said. "I am going to try to make life as comfortable for them as possible. And since it's going to be hard for the players to check out the course in advance, I'll do the legwork and give them as much information as I can."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
4
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea
-
5
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization