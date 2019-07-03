Hyundai Oilbank to invest 260 bln won to beef up petrochemicals production
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Oilbank Co., a refining unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Wednesday it will invest 260 billion won (US$221 million) to beef up its petrochemicals production.
Hyundai Oilbank said its affiliate Hyundai Chemical Co. will chip in 100 billion won to expand its production of mixed xylene, a core material for BTX (benzene, toluene and xylenes) production. The investment will increase the company's mixed xylene output to 1.4 million tons from 1.2 million tons per year.
Hyundai Oilbank added its subsidiary Hyundai Cosmo Petrochemical Co. will inject 160 billion won to increase its paraxylene output to 1.36 million tons from 1.28 million tons per year. The expansion process is expected to be completed by June 2020, it added.
"These petrochemicals capacity expansions will increase our operating profit by 86 billion won," the company said in a statement. "Once our Heavy Feed Petrochemical Complex (HPC) starts operating in 2022, we believe petrochemicals will account for half of the company's operating profit from the current 25 percent level."
Hyundai Oilbank posted operating profit of 100.8 billion won in the first quarter of the year, down 64.3 percent from a year ago, while its sales rose 7.6 percent on-year to 5.14 trillion won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon: Two Koreas may exchange military information, observe each other's drills
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
5
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
4
U.N. approves release of 2 ships detained for illegally dealing with N. Korea
-
5
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization