Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK's new sleep disorder drug to land in U.S.

All Headlines 15:09 July 03, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday that its novel sleep disorder drug will be rolled out in the United States next week.

The drug, named solriamfetol, will hit the shelves on July 8 and will be used in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness, the company said in a statement.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, an Ireland-based global pharmaceuticals company, will be responsible for marketing the product under the name Sunosi.

In March, solriamfetol became the country's first indigenous drug for the central nervous system to receive the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product was approved to treat adults suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness due to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

This undated photo provided by South Korea's SK Group shows researchers of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. in a research lab. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#SK Biopharmaceuticals-US launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!