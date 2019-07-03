KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 69,100 DN 2,300
Youngpoong 717,000 0
LGInt 18,400 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 52,300 DN 2,600
SamsungF&MIns 259,000 DN 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,550 DN 100
Kogas 42,750 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 96,200 DN 100
Hanwha 26,650 DN 450
DB HiTek 15,350 DN 550
CJ 100,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 31,400 DN 550
AmoreG 61,900 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 136,000 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 337,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 17,350 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,150 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,360,000 UP 18,000
SsangyongCement 6,140 DN 150
KAL 29,000 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,100 DN 90
LG Corp. 76,200 DN 400
SsangyongMtr 3,780 DN 20
Daesang 24,600 DN 250
SPC SAMLIP 98,800 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 208,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,350 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 DN 40
SKNetworks 5,100 DN 50
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 200
KISWire 26,950 UP 150
LotteFood 566,000 DN 9,000
NEXENTIRE 9,460 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 300
KCC 268,000 DN 10,000
OCI 95,400 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,200 DN 600
KorZinc 458,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,950 DN 270
SYC 54,900 DN 700
