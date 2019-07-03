KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMipoDock 48,150 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 37,650 DN 550
S-Oil 85,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 110,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 46,200 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 92,000 DN 2,600
SKC 38,550 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,010 DN 190
Mobis 229,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,650 0
HDC HOLDINGS 14,900 DN 350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 268,500 UP 8,000
S-1 99,000 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16700 DN50
KiaMtr 41,650 DN 1,300
BoryungPharm 11,500 DN 50
L&L 15,350 0
NamyangDairy 563,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,200 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 DN 700
Shinsegae 291,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 247,000 UP 500
Hyosung 73,100 UP 600
FOOSUNG 8,580 UP 1,280
SGBC 41,500 DN 550
LOTTE 44,050 DN 250
AK Holdings 44,200 DN 200
Binggrae 68,500 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 22,050 UP 150
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,150 0
POSCO 245,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 53,600 DN 3,900
SLCORP 23,500 UP 150
Yuhan 251,000 UP 3,000
SamsungElec 45,400 DN 850
NHIS 14,150 DN 750
SK Discovery 27,700 UP 150
LS 48,700 DN 950
GC Corp 123,500 0
