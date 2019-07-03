KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 39,300 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 35,800 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 DN 1,500
KPIC 136,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 39,000 DN 100
Ottogi 687,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 26,050 DN 150
DaeduckElec 11,050 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,270 DN 250
HtlShilla 91,900 DN 800
Hanmi Science 67,700 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 95,500 DN 2,600
Hanssem 71,100 DN 1,200
KSOE 114,500 DN 3,500
Hanwha Chem 23,050 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,800 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 44,450 DN 350
HITEJINRO 21,150 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 132,500 0
DOOSAN 95,600 DN 2,900
DaelimInd 112,000 DN 2,500
DongkukStlMill 6,690 DN 50
SBC 18,600 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 26,950 DN 1,050
TONGYANG 1,815 UP 5
Hanchem 83,400 UP 2,700
DWS 44,700 UP 550
UNID 48,900 UP 100
KEPCO 25,900 UP 650
SamsungSecu 37,450 DN 1,650
SKTelecom 258,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 45,450 UP 350
HyundaiElev 91,300 DN 4,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 37,900 DN 350
Hanon Systems 11,450 0
SK 228,000 DN 5,000
DAEKYO 6,230 DN 70
GKL 20,850 DN 250
Handsome 36,300 DN 300
WJ COWAY 78,400 UP 1,200
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
4
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
Local governments in trouble over bad news of 'hallyu' stars