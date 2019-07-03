KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,000 DN 3,500
IBK 13,800 DN 250
KorElecTerm 67,400 DN 800
NamhaeChem 10,950 DN 250
DONGSUH 18,700 DN 150
BGF 7,210 DN 20
SamsungEng 17,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 94,000 DN 1,200
PanOcean 4,645 UP 85
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 29,100 DN 50
KT 28,150 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202000 0
LG Uplus 14,350 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,800 DN 1,400
KT&G 98,200 UP 200
DHICO 6,220 DN 70
LG Display 17,400 DN 100
Kangwonland 30,150 DN 450
NAVER 117,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 131,000 DN 500
NCsoft 468,500 UP 9,500
DSME 32,200 DN 550
DSINFRA 6,010 DN 200
DWEC 4,945 DN 95
Donga ST 100,500 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 294,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 284,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,500 UP 500
LGH&H 1,278,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 355,500 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 20,500 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,500 DN 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,200 DN 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 DN 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 76,300 DN 1,100
Celltrion 206,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,350 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 0
