KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,700 DN 1,400
KIH 78,100 DN 3,100
LOTTE Himart 42,850 DN 750
GS 50,400 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 36,150 DN 300
HYUNDAILIVART 17,600 UP 100
LIG Nex1 30,550 DN 100
FILA KOREA 76,400 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,600 DN 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 DN 120
AMOREPACIFIC 157,000 DN 3,000
LF 22,800 DN 250
JW HOLDINGS 6,180 DN 40
SK Innovation 162,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 25,800 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 45,050 DN 1,000
Hansae 20,250 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 61,500 DN 600
Youngone Corp 37,150 DN 500
KOLON IND 45,100 UP 850
HanmiPharm 414,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,250 DN 260
emart 140,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 50 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 59,800 DN 600
CUCKOO 135,000 DN 500
COSMAX 106,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 28,000 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 318,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 70,100 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 36,100 0
Netmarble 100,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S322000 DN3500
ORION 89,300 DN 3,300
BGF Retail 200,000 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 56,900 DN 900
HDC-OP 42,850 DN 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,750 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 13,900 DN 150
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy Biegun set to visit S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
-
2
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki taking legal steps for divorce
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
4
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's joint written interview with Yonhap, six global news agencies
-
4
(ROUNDUP) Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
1
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
2
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
3
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Like Lady Gaga, BTS is market-changing force in U.S. pop scene: Billboard's pop columnist
-
5
Local governments in trouble over bad news of 'hallyu' stars