S. Korean Bond Yields on July 3, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 July 03, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.521 1.546 -2.5
3-year TB 1.429 1.463 -3.4
10-year TB 1.534 1.586 -5.2
2-year MSB 1.478 1.510 -3.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.925 1.958 -3.3
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
(END)
