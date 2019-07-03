Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(3rd LD) S. Korea cuts its growth outlook to 2.4 pct-2.5 pct in 2019
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday slashed its economic growth outlook this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent due to weak exports and sluggish investment.
The government's latest estimate represents a drop from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent in December. The government said the South Korean economy is projected to grow 2.6 percent in 2020.
FM denounces Tokyo's export restrictions as unreasonable retaliatory measure
SEOUL (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday denounced Japan's decision to restrict exports of semiconductor and display materials to South Korea as a retaliatory measure that is unreasonable and contrary to common sense.
On Monday, Japan announced that it will tighten regulations on exports to South Korea of key chemicals used in semiconductor and smartphone production, in apparent retaliation against South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labor victims.
Moon to Trump: You may cross inter-Korean border
SEOUL -- Minutes before strolling across the inter-Korean border into North Korea last weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in if it would be okay for him to cross the line, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
Moon replied, "No problem if you shake hands (with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) and cross it, holding his hand," the official told reporters.
(LEAD) Defense ministry requests 8 pct budget increase for 2020
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Wednesday it has proposed an 8 percent on-year hike in its budget for next year to strengthen national defense capabilities and better manage troops.
According to a ministry report presented to the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, the ministry has asked the government to earmark 50.43 trillion won (US$43.23 billion) for the budget for 2020, up from this year's 46.7 trillion won.
(News Focus) Setting minimum wage at acceptable level emerges as key task
SEOUL -- South Korea faces the task of setting next year's minimum wage at an optimal level that can be more acceptable to divergent groups amid criticism that steep hikes in the hourly pay have weighed on job growth, experts say.
The Minimum Wage Council, involving business and labor representatives and experts, is deliberating on the 2020 minimum wage amid calls by the business sector for freezing the wage. A wage decision is widely expected to come out in mid-July.
(LEAD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
SEOUL -- The government on Wednesday rejected all suspicions of a cover-up in connection with last month's undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an east coast port, even though it acknowledged a "grave mistake" in securing the border and reprimanded top military commanders.
The government has been under fire following revelations that the military failed to detect the small wooden boat carrying four North Koreans until it traveled all the way to the port of Samcheok, about 130 km away from the eastern sea border, and a civilian alerted police about it on June 15.
(LEAD) S. Korean stocks tumble on foreign selling
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday as foreign investors turned to selling amid fears of slower-than-anticipated growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy. The local currency lost further ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 26 points, or 1.23 percent, to close at 2,096.02. Trading volume was moderate at 510 million shares worth about 4.5 trillion won, with losers outnumbering gainers 634 to 201.
