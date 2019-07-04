N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday accused the United States of being "hell-bent" on hostile acts toward the communist regime despite saying it wants talks, according to news reports.
The North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York said in a statement that the U.S. revealed its hostility by circulating a letter calling for enforcement of U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang on Saturday, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border, the reports said.
The letter, jointly penned with Britain, France and Germany, was sent to all U.N. member nations and "speaks to the reality that the United States is practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts against the DPRK, though talking about the DPRK-U.S. dialogue," the North Korean statement said, using the acronym for the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"What can't be overlooked is the fact that this joint letter game was carried out by the permanent mission of the United States to the U.N. under the instruction of the State Department, on the very same day when President Trump proposed (for) the summit meeting," the statement read.
It also said all countries "will have to keep vigilance against deliberate attempts by the United States to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that has been created on the Korean peninsula in no easy way."
Trump and Kim met in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday and agreed to resume working-level negotiations on the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
The letter urged all U.N. member states to comply with Security Council sanctions that require the repatriation of all overseas North Korean workers by Dec. 22, the reports said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
