Korean-language dailies

-- Incomplete status change of non-regular workers brings about largest nationwide strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Divisive schedule on expanding full-time employment halts school meals (Kookmin Daily)

-- No meals at 2,800 schools (Donga llbo)

-- Military admits security failure over N.K boat (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul gov't acquits itself of security breaches over N.K. boat (Segye Times)

-- President's first administrative order causes general strikes by public sector employees (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul considers holding inter-Korean summit in near future (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics faces legal charges in France over alleged violation of labor rules (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite tax cut, public works projects, S. Korean economy confronts gloomy growth outlook (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul comes up with investment, tax cut plans to prop up economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Government's investment promotion plans not enough to tackle downside risks (Korea Economic Daily)

