SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Incomplete status change of non-regular workers brings about largest nationwide strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Divisive schedule on expanding full-time employment halts school meals (Kookmin Daily)
-- No meals at 2,800 schools (Donga llbo)
-- Military admits security failure over N.K boat (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul gov't acquits itself of security breaches over N.K. boat (Segye Times)
-- President's first administrative order causes general strikes by public sector employees (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul considers holding inter-Korean summit in near future (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics faces legal charges in France over alleged violation of labor rules (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite tax cut, public works projects, S. Korean economy confronts gloomy growth outlook (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul comes up with investment, tax cut plans to prop up economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Government's investment promotion plans not enough to tackle downside risks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Strikes paralyze school cafeterias (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Minister admits security failure over NK boat, denies cover-up (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't curtails growth outlook to 2.4-2.5 pct (Korea Times)
