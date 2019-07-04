(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 4)

First of all is the issue of slack military alertness. Even as the 33-foot ship crisscrossed our waters in the East Sea for 57 hours from the evening of June 12, nobody knew it. Our Navy and Coast Guard vessels patrol the waters around the Northern Limit Line on a 24 hour basis, not to mention a maritime reconnaissance plane that regularly flies over those waters. The wooden boat sailed at a steady speed on its own engine. The military authorities clearly should have spotted it. And yet the joint investigation team put the blame on an expanded surveillance area due to an increasing number of North Korean ships around the maritime border.