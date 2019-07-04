Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

July 04, 2019

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 0

Gangneung 32/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/20 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Sunny 0

