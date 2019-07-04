Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 4
All Headlines 09:43 July 04, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Gov't to focus on U.S.-N.K. talks
-- Northeast Asian nations to hold meeting to discuss ways to reduce air pollution
-- Moon to meet with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son
Economy & Finance
-- Trade ministry to hold meeting over Japan's export curbs
-- S. Korea posts current account surplus in May: BOK
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
1
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
2
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
4
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
-
5
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor