Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, July 4

All Headlines 09:43 July 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Gov't to focus on U.S.-N.K. talks

-- Northeast Asian nations to hold meeting to discuss ways to reduce air pollution

-- Moon to meet with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son

Economy & Finance

-- Trade ministry to hold meeting over Japan's export curbs

-- S. Korea posts current account surplus in May: BOK
