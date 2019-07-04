Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street gains

All Headlines 09:30 July 04, 2019

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Thursday, apparently tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to reach 2,097.59 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The slight rise followed overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.67 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.75 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.88 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.37 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors added 0.36 percent.

Top pharmaceutical company Celltrion lost 0.97 percent, while top chemicals firm LG Chem was flat.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.90 from the previous session's close.

