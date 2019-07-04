S. Korea has yet to find compromise in setting next year's minimum wage
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has yet to find a compromise in setting next year's minimum wage as the respective hourly pay proposals of the labor and business sectors show a yawning gap.
The Minimum Wage Council, involving business and labor representatives and experts, is deliberating on the 2020 minimum wage amid backlashes from smaller firms over steep hikes for the second straight year.
On Wednesday, the business sector returned to the deliberation after boycotting the session twice. But the wage council failed to find a compromise despite nightlong negotiations.
The business sector proposed a 4.2 percent cut to 8,000 won (US$6.84) for next year's minimum wage, trumping expectations that it may offer a freeze.
It was the first time that the business circle demanded a cut in the minimum wage since 2009, when it proposed a 5.8 percent decrease in an effort to cope with the global financial crisis.
Its demand is a far cry from the labor sector's proposal of 10,000 won for next year, which represents a 19.8 percent increase from this year's hourly pay.
In his election pledges, President Moon Jae-in vowed to raise the minimum wage to 10,000 won per hour by 2020.
The country has increased the minimum wage by 29.1 percent to 8,350 won since Moon took office in May 2017.
For 2018, the wage rose 16.4 percent on-year to 7,530 won per hour, the steepest rise in 17 years. The country raised it 10.9 percent for this year.
Representatives from the labor sector denounced the business circle's demand for a cut in next year's wage.
"The business sector did not suggest a cut in the minimum wage even during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. Its demand for a cut is an act of ignoring workers," they said.
In response, representatives from the business industry said steep hikes in the hourly pay rate have hampered companies' ability to cover costs.
"(Sharp increases in) the minimum wage have surpassed companies' ability to pay and have negative impacts on the economy and job growth," they said.
Park Joon-shik, head of the wage council, called on the labor and business sectors to unveil a revised proposal at the next meeting to advance wage negotiations.
He also proposed separate discussions over how to improve the hourly pay scheme, including applying the minimum wage differently, depending on industries, a proposal demanded by the business circle.
The next plenary session will be held Tuesday at the government complex building in the administrative city of Sejong. A wage decision is widely expected to come out in mid-July.
