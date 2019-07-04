Banks to tighten screening for home-backed loans in Q3: survey
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks will likely ease their regulations on fresh loans for households and small businesses in the third quarter but tighten rules on home-backed loans amid government efforts to curb real estate speculation, a central bank poll showed Thursday.
The index measuring the banks' overall attitude toward fresh loans came to 7 for the July-September period, compared with zero for the second quarter.
A reading above zero means banks will ease their screening for fresh loans, while a reading below the benchmark means they will likely tighten lending requirements.
The quarterly survey was conducted from May 27-June 14, involving 199 financial institutions here, including 184 nonbank lenders, such as credit card companies.
The attitude of nonbank lenders toward fresh loans worsened to minus 7 for the third quarter from minus 4 for the second quarter.
The overall attitude of local banks on loans to large conglomerates remained unchanged or "neutral" at zero for the third quarter, the BOK said, while their attitude toward loans to small and medium-sized firms slightly deteriorated to 17 from 23 in the second quarter.
The banks' attitude toward home-backed loans remained unchanged at minus 7, but the index for other household loans rose from zero to 7.
The local government has been implementing tougher restrictions on home-backed loans as part of efforts to curb real estate speculation and also keep a lid on the household debt, which reached a record high of 1,540 trillion won (US$1.32 trillion) as of end-March.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
4
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor
-
5
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization