'Parasite' becomes best ticket-selling S. Korean movie in Vietnam of all time
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes, became the highest-grossing South Korean movie shown in Vietnam of all time, its distribution company said Thursday.
The comic satire directed by Bong Joon-ho surpassed US$1.95 million in ticket sales in Vietnam as of Monday in the first 11 days of its run, according to CJ Entertainment.
It outnumbered the former record of $1.86 million set by "Train to Busan" in 2016.
Released on June 21, "Parasite" topped the Vietnamese box office in the first week and was in second place after Walt Disney's animated film "Toy Story 4" in the following week, CJ Entertainment said.
"Parasite," which became the first South Korean film to win the Cannes' highest prize, has attracted more than 9.6 million viewers in South Korea.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
2
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
3
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
1
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
2
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea-Japan relations heading to new low after Japan's retaliatory step
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
4
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization
-
5
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor