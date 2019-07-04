Hanjin Heavy signs strategic partnership with Filipino builder EEI
BUSAN, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a midsize shipbuilding and construction company in South Korea, said Thursday it has signed a strategic partnership with a Filipino builder to win infrastructure projects in the Philippines.
Under their strategic alliance agreement, Hanjin Heavy said it aims to win construction orders with EEI Corporation in the Philippines, where 200 trillion won (US$171 billion) worth of social overhead capital and other infrastructure projects are expected to be launched under Rodrigo Duterte's administration.
Hanjin Heavy has completed more than 100 construction projects in the Philippines since it landed in the Southeast Asian nation in 1973.
EEI, founded in 1931, is the biggest builder in the Philippines, having completed various construction projects from airports to metro railway system.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
