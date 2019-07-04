(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae in contact with Samsung over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae confirmed Thursday that its senior officials had a series of consultations with Samsung Electronics Co. over Japan's export control of a core memory chip component.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, met with Kim Ki-nam, a Samsung vice chairman leading its global semiconductor business sector, earlier this week.
Having served as a top government official on trade, Kim Hyun-chong is in charge of national security issues at the presidential office.
He led negotiations with the United States on forging and revising a bilateral free trade agreement.
A Cheong Wa Dae official noted that the trade issue is associated with the national interest. Tokyo took the economic retaliatory measure apparently in line with a diplomatic row with Seoul over historical issues.
Kim Sang-jo, presidential chief of staff for policy, has also had a meeting with the Samsung official.
The Japanese government announced over the weekend that it would toughen regulations on the export of some high-tech materials to South Korea, including those used in memory chips and smartphones.
Ostensibly, Cheong Wa Dae has responded cautiously to Japan's move as it seeks forward-looking bilateral relations, separate from the history rift.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have come to the fore to address the problem.
"But it's natural (for Cheong Wa Dae) to map out methods (to deal with the matter), listening to talks of not just Samsung but also other companies," another Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
The top Cheong Wa Dae officials have held, and will continue to have, consultations with relevant firms to figure out what they need and how to handle the situation, she added.
Speaking at a three-way consultation session of Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday, the top policy secretary emphasized the need for the government and business circles to "communicate and cooperate" with each other for the national interest.
"(We) will do our best so that the government and businesses can overcome difficulties together in such a direction, going forward," he said.
