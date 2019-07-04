(LEAD) Apple seeks consent decree over its alleged violation of competition law
SEJONG, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. has asked South Korea's antitrust regulator to adopt a consent decree that would end a legal dispute over its alleged violation of competition law.
Apple Korea filed the application with the Fair Trade Commission on June 4, the commission said Thursday.
Apple Korea is suspected of having required South Korean mobile phone carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- to pay the cost of television advertisements for its iPhones.
Apple has said that advertisements benefit both the company and South Korean mobile carriers and that the action was fully justifiable.
But the commission claimed Apple holds a clear advantage over local mobile carriers and that shifting the cost of advertisements is only another means to squeeze the profits of the carriers.
The commission said it will decide in the coming weeks whether to adopt a consent decree on Apple Korea, though it did not provide a specific time frame.
Apple Korea has offered a set of corrective measures, but the commission declined to elaborate.
Under the law, an applicant is required to state a correction scheme necessary to restore competition practices or to improve trading practices, and to remedy or prevent damages to consumers and other business entities.
If the commission decides to adopt a consent decree, the commission will come up with provisional corrective measures in consultation with Apple Korea before collecting opinions of relevant parties and finalizing a consent decree.
