Vice FM calls on regional neighbors for joint efforts against air pollution
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Regional cooperation among Northeast Asian countries is vital in tackling air pollution such as fine dust, since no other place in the world is as heavily affected by the issue, a senior South Korean official said Thursday.
"Air pollution became one of the most daunting challenges. ... In particular, North-East Asian countries have been suffering from more severe air pollution than any other region due to their rapid industrialization and urbanization," Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho said in the opening remarks at a North-East Asia Clean Air Partnership (NEACAP) roundtable held in Seoul.
NEACAP was launched in October last year by the North-East Asian Subregional Programme for Environmental Cooperation (NEASPEC), an inter-governmental consultative group comprising six member states -- South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Mongolia and North Korea.
NEACAP's inaugural conference is set to kick off Friday. North Korea is not attending the conference.
The partnership's main objective is to address the worsening fine dust in the region and come up with possible solutions based on scientific research and to ensure they are reflected in policy-making.
Noting that fine dust has emerged as Korea's biggest concern, Lee said Korea has actively been working to mitigate air pollution, including the creation of the National Council on Climate and Air Quality, which was launched in April with former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon as its head.
Lee hoped that the start of NEACAP will be a chance to address the issue in various respects and jointly work to tackle air pollution in Northeast Asia.
"It is my firm belief that this roundtable will provide an opportunity for policy makers and experts to develop ideas ... for a common future," he said.
