Vice FM says Sino-U.S. competition could affect nuclear negotiations with N.K.
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A senior South Korean diplomat voiced concerns Thursday that an escalating Sino-U.S. strategic competition could affect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang that are likely to resume this month after a monthslong hiatus.
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young made the remarks amid fears that an intensifying rivalry between the major powers could fuel Cold War-like tensions and inject fresh geopolitical complexities into ongoing diplomacy for Pyongyang's denuclearization.
"Should the strategic competition between the United States and China intensify further, this could affect the negotiations between the North and the U.S.," Cho wrote in a speech for an academic forum in Seoul, which was read out by its organizer.
"South Korea's genuine role as a facilitator at every critical moment of the North-U.S. negotiations will be needed more than at any time," he added.
During their impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks that have stood at a standstill since their no-deal summit in Hanoi in February.
Cho catalogued a litany of issues over which Washington and Beijing have sparred. Among them are the security of the fifth-generation (5G) wireless network, the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system to South Korea and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.
He also pointed to the U.S.' Indo-Pacific strategy and China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative as "subjects that need attention." They are seen as the countries' grand strategies to maintain or advance their geopolitical interests.
"Should the hue of the strategic competition further darken in the relations between the U.S. and China, policy difficulties facing South Korea will deepen further," Cho said.
The increasingly acrimonious spats between the U.S. and China have stirred fears that South Korea could be compelled to make tricky choices between Washington, its security ally, and Beijing, its largest trading partner.
Amid trade tensions, the U.S. has been prodding its allies and partner countries not to use communications equipment from Chinese telecom titan Huawei, which it argues could pose security risks.
Cho highlighted that Seoul's top diplomatic goal is to erect a "new order of peace and prosperity" on the peninsula in the midst of "rough waves of the Sino-U.S. competition."
"The Moon Jae-in government that has entered its third year is making its best efforts to achieve the task of denuclearization and stable peace on the Korean Peninsula amid the U.S.-China competition that has been seen in various sectors," he said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
4
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor
-
5
N. Korea releases commemorative coin highlighting denuclearization