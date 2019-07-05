Yonhap publishes 2019 English-language almanac
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, on Friday published its English-language yearbook to summarize major changes, events and issues that occurred in the country in 2018.
"Korea Annual 2019," the only English-language yearbook published in South Korea, chronicles all of last year's major news stories in the fields of politics, economics, society, culture and sports.
The North Korea section contains the North's political, economic, social, educational and sports news, as well as stories on inter-Korean relations.
Yonhap has annually published the English-language almanac to give more accurate information on Korea to foreign government organs, international organizations, diplomatic missions and people around the world interested in the country.
Prominent events covered in the yearbook include the three inter-Korean summits, the #MeToo movement that jolted cultural and political circles, the opening of a 52-hour workweek era, controversy over the minimum wage and income-led growth policies, the judiciary power abuse scandal, the global popularity of K-pop band BTS, the arrest of former President Lee Myung-bak, the ruling party's landslide victory in the June 13 local elections and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The easy-to-use almanac, published in handbook form, also includes a chronology of Korea in 2018 and relevant statistics, while the layout has been enhanced with more photos and graphics.
The 516-page yearbook is priced at 30,000 won (US$25). For further inquiries, call Yonhap News Agency at 02-398-3591 or 3593.
(END)
