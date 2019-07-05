Yonhap publishes 2019 English-language almanac

Prominent events covered in the yearbook include the three inter-Korean summits, the #MeToo movement that jolted cultural and political circles, the opening of a 52-hour workweek era, controversy over the minimum wage and income-led growth policies, the judiciary power abuse scandal, the global popularity of K-pop band BTS, the arrest of former President Lee Myung-bak, the ruling party's landslide victory in the June 13 local elections and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.