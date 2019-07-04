Seoul stocks nearly flat late Thursday morning
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning after opening a tad higher on Wall Street gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.80 point, or 0.04 percent, falling to 2,095.22 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index earlier opened slightly higher, apparently tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.67 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.75 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.55 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.58 percent.
Leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion plunged 1.21 percent, with top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis losing 0.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor was flat, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors gained 0.60 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.00 won from the previous session's close.
