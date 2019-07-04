Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Seoul stocks nearly flat late Thursday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Thursday morning after opening a tad higher on Wall Street gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.80 point, or 0.04 percent, falling to 2,095.22 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister warned Thursday of "corresponding measures" against Japan's move restricting key supplies for the nation's semiconductor and display industries, in a major escalation of a long-simmering row over compensation for wartime forced labor.
The diplomatic conflict between South Korea and Japan, which have close economic ties despite strains over history and territory, showed signs of moving toward an economic front as Tokyo implemented export restrictions against Seoul on high-tech materials vital for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae in contact with Samsung over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae confirmed Thursday that its senior officials had a series of consultations with Samsung Electronics Co. over Japan's export control of a core memory chip component.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, met with Kim Ki-nam, a Samsung vice chairman leading its global semiconductor business sector, earlier this week.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions, denouncing them as an economic retaliation.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said South Korea will decide when to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over Japan's decision as soon as an internal review is over.
-----------------
Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea talks
SEOUL -- The government said Thursday that now is time to focus on talks between the United States and North Korea to build on progress made at a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The unification ministry made the remark, rejecting a local newspaper report that the government told the North about the need for an inter-Korean summit on the occasion of the Trump-Kim meeting at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Sunday.
-----------------
Vice FM says Sino-U.S. competition could affect nuclear negotiations with N.K.
SEOUL -- A senior South Korean diplomat voiced concerns Thursday that an escalating Sino-U.S. strategic competition could affect nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang that are likely to resume this month after a monthslong hiatus.
First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young made the remarks amid fears that an intensifying rivalry between the major powers could fuel Cold War-like tensions and inject fresh geopolitical complexities into ongoing diplomacy for Pyongyang's denuclearization.
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
5
1
2
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
3
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
4
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor
5
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation