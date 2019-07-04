WINNER stages seven-city tour in Japan
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Four-piece K-pop boy band WINNER has started its sixth Japanese tour that will take it to seven cities, its management agency said Thursday.
As the first leg of its "WINNER Japan Tour 2019," the group held a concert at Nakano Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to YG Entertainment.
During the two-hour concert, WINNER performed 25 songs, including its latest number "Ah Yeah," "Really Really" and "Everyday."
"We want to show our maturity on this tour, as well as our best performance," YG quoted Seungyoon as saying.
The tour will continue in six other cities, including Osaka, Nagoya and Kyoto, through September. The next concert will take place at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka on Monday.
The group will also drop a Japanese EP album titled "WE" next month.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
3
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
4
Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor
-
5
Moon to Trump: You may cross inter-Korean border