About 770 foreigners granted resident status under immigrant investor program

The IISPB is a government program that gives F-2 residential status to foreigners investing more than 500 million won in public funds designated by the justice minister. Their spouses and unmarried children are also granted F-2 residential status to freely work and run a business in South Korea. The foreign investors are also eligible to get F-5 permanent resident status if their investments are maintained for five years. Foreigners investing more than 1.5 billion won here are immediately granted F-5 status.