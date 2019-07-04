Moon meets SoftBank CEO for discussions on innovative growth
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in had discussions Thursday with SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son on ways to foster innovative growth in response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon greeted the globally renowned businessman of Korean descendant at his office. His Korean name is Son Jeong-ui.
It's highly unusual for the president to have a separate official meeting with a business figure at Cheong Wa Dae.
It reflects Moon's push for the innovative growth of Asia's fourth-largest economy amid concerns about its future growth engine.
"I am not sure whether you remember that we had a conversation during my visit to the headquarters in Japan of SoftBank," Moon told Son at the outset of the meeting, which pool reporters were allowed to cover. They were soon asked to leave the room.
Earlier, Kim Sang-jo, chief of staff to Moon for policy, said the meeting was arranged to listen to "various advice" from Son and discuss ways for his firm's cooperation with the South Korean government.
"I think today is a very important day for the future of the South Korean economy and the entire South Korean society," Kim said.
It was not immediately confirmed whether Moon and Son talked about Japan's tougher restrictions on exports of some high-tech products to South Korea.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
