(LEAD) Seoul stocks close higher on tech, auto gains
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday on advances by auto and tech shares. The local currency gained some ground against the U.S. greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.71 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 2,108.73. Trading volume was moderate at 440 million shares worth some 4.47 trillion won (US$3.82 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 447 to 361.
The index remained nearly flat throughout the day after opening a tad higher on overnight gains on Wall Street.
"As President (Donald) Trump tapped two dovish nominees to the Fed, the hope for a rate cut intensified, while poor economic indicators led to the confirmation of continued global easing, pushing up the three U.S. indices to new highs," Yoon Jeong-seon, an analyst from KB Investment & Securities, said.
On Wednesday (New York time), the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.67 percent, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.75 percent.
In Seoul, foreign investors turned to buying, one day after they ended a buying streak of six consecutive sessions.
Foreigners scooped up a net 40 billion won worth of shares, while individuals offloaded a net 23.7 billion won. Institutions sold a net 9.3 billion won.
Most large caps closed in positive terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 1.32 percent to 46,000 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.59 percent to 70,200 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor spiked 2.21 percent to 139,000 won, with its smaller affiliate surging 2.40 percent to 42,650 won.
The local currency closed at 1,168.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.70 won from Wednesday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.3 basis points to 1.416 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds shed 1.4 basis points to 1.445 percent.
