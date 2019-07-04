KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,150 UP 350
Hanmi Science 48,950 DN 18,750
HanmiPharm 301,500 DN 113,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 UP50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 75,500 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 44,450 0
HITEJINRO 21,300 UP 150
Yuhan 242,500 DN 8,500
SLCORP 23,450 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 95,700 UP 100
DaelimInd 115,500 UP 3,500
KiaMtr 42,650 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 46,000 UP 600
NHIS 14,500 UP 350
SK Discovery 27,900 UP 200
LS 48,950 UP 250
GC Corp 120,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 39,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 239,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 140,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,140 UP 130
SKC 39,150 UP 600
AK Holdings 43,450 DN 750
LOTTE 44,000 DN 50
GS Retail 38,950 DN 50
Ottogi 686,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 25,850 DN 200
Nongshim 251,500 UP 4,500
SGBC 41,850 UP 350
Hyosung 72,700 DN 400
Binggrae 70,000 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 50
LotteChilsung 173,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 139,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 62,800 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,300 UP 150
POSCO 247,500 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 99,700 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 215,000 UP 6,500
