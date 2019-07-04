KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 650

KUMHOTIRE 3,960 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 55,100 UP 1,500

Donga Socio Holdings 96,700 UP 500

SK hynix 70,200 UP 1,100

Youngpoong 727,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,800 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 261,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,100 DN 450

Kogas 44,350 UP 1,600

DB HiTek 15,600 UP 250

CJ 99,500 DN 500

JWPHARMA 30,750 DN 650

LGInt 18,650 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 6,810 UP 120

SBC 18,500 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 27,450 UP 500

Hanwha 27,100 UP 450

DaeduckElec 11,150 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 5,350 UP 80

HtlShilla 89,000 DN 2,900

SamsungElecMech 96,700 UP 1,200

Hanssem 69,100 DN 2,000

KSOE 116,000 UP 1,500

Hanwha Chem 23,050 0

OCI 95,700 UP 300

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 400

KorZinc 456,000 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 8,040 UP 90

SYC 54,800 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 48,300 UP 150

IS DONGSEO 38,000 UP 350

S-Oil 89,200 UP 3,700

LG Innotek 115,500 UP 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI WIA 48,900 UP 2,700

KumhoPetrochem 94,000 UP 2,000

Mobis 232,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 350

HDC HOLDINGS 14,650 DN 250

(MORE)