KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 55,100 UP 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 96,700 UP 500
SK hynix 70,200 UP 1,100
Youngpoong 727,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,800 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 261,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,100 DN 450
Kogas 44,350 UP 1,600
DB HiTek 15,600 UP 250
CJ 99,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 30,750 DN 650
LGInt 18,650 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,810 UP 120
SBC 18,500 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 27,450 UP 500
Hanwha 27,100 UP 450
DaeduckElec 11,150 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 5,350 UP 80
HtlShilla 89,000 DN 2,900
SamsungElecMech 96,700 UP 1,200
Hanssem 69,100 DN 2,000
KSOE 116,000 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 23,050 0
OCI 95,700 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 400
KorZinc 456,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,040 UP 90
SYC 54,800 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 48,300 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 38,000 UP 350
S-Oil 89,200 UP 3,700
LG Innotek 115,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 270,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,900 UP 2,700
KumhoPetrochem 94,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 232,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 14,650 DN 250
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
-
2
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
5
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation
-
5
FM denounces Tokyo's export restrictions as unreasonable retaliatory measure