KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-1 99,400 UP 400
Hanchem 85,400 UP 2,000
DWS 43,850 DN 850
UNID 49,200 UP 300
KEPCO 25,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 38,650 UP 1,200
SKTelecom 262,000 UP 4,000
S&T MOTIV 47,200 UP 1,750
HyundaiElev 92,300 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 38,400 UP 500
Hanon Systems 11,550 UP 100
SK 227,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 6,270 UP 40
GKL 20,900 UP 50
Handsome 36,600 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,400 UP 250
BukwangPharm 17,050 DN 300
WJ COWAY 77,600 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 160,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 335,500 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,380,000 UP 20,000
SsangyongCement 6,270 UP 130
KAL 28,800 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,960 DN 140
LG Corp. 76,800 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 3,800 UP 20
BoryungPharm 11,500 0
L&L 15,550 UP 200
NamyangDairy 568,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,700 UP 500
Shinsegae 286,000 DN 5,500
TONGYANG 1,830 UP 15
Daesang 25,100 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,170 UP 70
ORION Holdings 17,300 UP 200
KISWire 26,900 DN 50
LotteFood 575,000 UP 9,000
NEXENTIRE 9,590 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 89,600 DN 2,400
