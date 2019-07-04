Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 July 04, 2019

KCC 273,500 UP 5,500
IBK 13,900 UP 100
KorElecTerm 68,900 UP 1,500
NamhaeChem 10,950 0
DONGSUH 18,700 0
BGF 7,270 UP 60
SamsungEng 16,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 95,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,780 UP 135
SAMSUNG CARD 37,350 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 29,100 0
KT 28,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN500
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 98,200 0
DHICO 6,170 DN 50
LG Display 17,500 UP 100
Kangwonland 30,950 UP 800
NAVER 118,000 UP 500
Kakao 132,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 468,500 0
DSME 32,300 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 110
DWEC 4,935 DN 10
Donga ST 102,500 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 294,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 282,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,450 DN 50
LGH&H 1,276,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 358,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 20,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,000 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,850 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 0
LGELECTRONICS 76,600 UP 300
Celltrion 203,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,800 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,000 DN 2,500
