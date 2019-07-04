KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KCC 273,500 UP 5,500
IBK 13,900 UP 100
KorElecTerm 68,900 UP 1,500
NamhaeChem 10,950 0
DONGSUH 18,700 0
BGF 7,270 UP 60
SamsungEng 16,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 95,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,780 UP 135
SAMSUNG CARD 37,350 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 29,100 0
KT 28,450 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN500
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 98,200 0
DHICO 6,170 DN 50
LG Display 17,500 UP 100
Kangwonland 30,950 UP 800
NAVER 118,000 UP 500
Kakao 132,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 468,500 0
DSME 32,300 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 110
DWEC 4,935 DN 10
Donga ST 102,500 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,800 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 294,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 282,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,450 DN 50
LGH&H 1,276,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 358,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 20,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 102,000 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,850 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 0
LGELECTRONICS 76,600 UP 300
Celltrion 203,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 22,800 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,000 DN 2,500
(LEAD) (Yonhap Forum) Moon's adviser calls on N.K. to take bold measures to resume nuclear talks
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
