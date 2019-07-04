S. Korean Bond Yields on July 4, 2019
All Headlines 16:31 July 04, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.512 1.521 -0.9
3-year TB 1.416 1.429 -1.3
10-year TB 1.523 1.534 -1.1
2-year MSB 1.466 1.478 -1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.915 1.925 -1.0
91-day CD 1.780 1.780 --
