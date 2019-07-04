Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Apple offers voluntary corrective measures over alleged violation of competition law
SEJONG -- The South Korean unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. has offered to carry out a set of voluntary corrective measures, an official said Thursday, in an apparent move to end a legal dispute over its alleged violation of competition law.
Apple Korea is suspected of having required South Korean mobile phone carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- to pay the cost of television advertisements for its iPhones and their warranty costs.
-----------------
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
WASHINGTON -- North Korea appears to have picked a former ambassador to Vietnam as its new chief nuclear envoy, a diplomatic source said, indicating the regime has effectively rounded out its team for upcoming working-level talks with the United States.
During the impromptu summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, Pyongyang notified Washington of the makeup of its team to be led by Kim Myong-gil, the source said.
-----------------
Australian student released from detention in N. Korea: media
SEOUL -- An Australian student who had been missing in North Korea over the past week has been released from detention and safely left the communist nation, Australia's prime minister was quoted as saying Thursday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in a statement to the Australian parliament that Alek Sigley, a 29-year-old university student in Pyongyang, has been released thanks to the Swedish government's assistance, according to foreign news reports.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister warned Thursday of "corresponding measures" against Japan's move restricting key supplies for the nation's semiconductor and display industries, in a major escalation of a long-simmering row over compensation for wartime forced labor.
The diplomatic conflict between South Korea and Japan, which have close economic ties despite strains over history and territory, showed signs of moving toward an economic front as Tokyo implemented export restrictions against Seoul on high-tech materials vital for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
-----------------
1,700 schools suspend cafeteria lunch service on 2nd day of non-regulars' strike
SEOUL -- About 17,000 contract school workers walked off the job on the second day of a strike by non-regular public employees on Thursday, paralyzing cafeteria operations and other supplementary services at 1,700 schools nationwide, the government said.
According to the Ministry of Education, 17,342, or 11.4 percent, of the 151,809 non-regular workers hired by 10,584 public kindergartens and elementary and secondary schools, were participating in the three-day strike called Wednesday by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, a militant labor umbrella group.
-----------------
K-pop artists' Japanese careers unperturbed by worsening Seoul-Tokyo ties
SEOUL -- South Korea-Japan relations are deteriorating as the countries' history-driven diplomatic row is widening to imperil their economic ties. Still, the neighbors' cultural ties remain mostly unscathed, with K-pop artists accomplishing unprecedented feats in the Japanese pop market.
On Thursday, "Lights/Boy With Luv," the new Japanese single album by globally-loved K-pop boy band BTS, took No. 1 on the Japanese Oricon daily single chart, one day after its release in Japan.
-----------------
Prosecution confirms death of ex-head of Hanbo Group in Ecuador
SEOUL -- The prosecution concluded Thursday that Chung Tae-soo, former head of the now-defunct Hanbo Group, died in December in Ecuador, where he was hiding after fleeing South Korea while standing trial on embezzlement charges.
His death came to light as Chung Han-keun, a son of Chung, was extradited to South Korea in June after he was captured in Panama following 21 years of living overseas to escape a corruption charge.
-----------------
Seoul stocks close higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Thursday on advances by auto and tech shares. The local currency gained some ground against the U.S. greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.71 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 2,108.73. Trading volume was moderate at 440 million shares worth some 4.47 trillion won (US$3.82 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 447 to 361.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Xi asks Moon to resolve THAAD issue, Moon says that's why denuclearization is needed: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
4
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
5
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
2
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation
-
4
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
5
(LEAD) Non-regular public employees stage joint strike to protest Moon's labor policy