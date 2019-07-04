NSC says Japan's export curbs breach WTO rules
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) concluded Thursday that Japan's move to restrict exports of certain tech materials is in clear violation of international trade rules as apparent political retaliation.
The standing members of the NSC reviewed issues related to Seoul-Tokyo relations at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul during their regular meeting presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of the national security office.
They characterized Japan's move as political revenge, which explicitly breaches the norms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
They have "decided to actively explore ways for a diplomatic response" to make Japan retract the step, Cheong Wa Dae added.
