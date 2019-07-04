EU calls for expert panel review of Seoul's possible violation of FTA rules on labor
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The European Union has asked for a panel of experts to be convened to discuss whether South Korea's apparent lack of efforts to ratify the International Labor Organization's core conventions constitutes a violation of their bilateral free trade deal, the labor ministry here said Thursday.
According to the ministry, the EU made the request based on a chapter on trade and sustainable development of the South Korea-EU free trade agreement (FTA).
The EU apparently sees South Korea's efforts as insufficient in implementing the clause on labor in the free trade deal, which concerns the ratification of the ILO's core conventions, it added.
South Korea joined the ILO in 1991 but hasn't ratified four out of the eight core conventions -- labor standards No. 87 and No. 98 on freedom of association and No. 29 and No. 105 on abolition of forced labor.
In May, the government unveiled a plan to seek parliamentary ratification of three of the four conventions.
The government said it will exclude convention No. 105, saying that more consideration is necessary as the issue is linked to the overhaul of the country's penal system and it could be problematic amid inter-Korean division.
Convening an expert panel is regarded as the last step in resolving trade disputes.
A panel should be convened within two months of a request from either side. It will have to collect opinions from government officials, international agencies and civilian experts for 90 days before compiling a recommendations report to South Korea and the EU.
Even if the panel concludes that South Korea has violated FTA labor rules, it will not automatically result in trade-related restrictions on Seoul. It, however, could seriously tarnish South Korea's image since the country would become the first to breach FTA labor rules.
(END)
