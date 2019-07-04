N.K. defense minister meets Russian delegation
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's defense minister held a meeting with a Russian delegation in Pyongyang on Thursday, the North's state media reported.
No Kwang-chol, minister of the People's Armed Forces, held talks with Russian Vice Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, leader of a delegation of ministry officials on a trip to the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the meeting, Fomin delivered a gift to No for leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said. It, however, did not provide details on what they discussed.
On Wednesday, Fomin met with Kim Hyong-ryong, North Korea's vice defense minister, and discussed "the issues of putting friendly and cooperative relations between the armies of the two countries on a higher stage," it reported.
The Russian delegation's visit to Pyongyang came after leader Kim traveled to Vladivostok in April for his first-ever summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The delegation left Pyongyang on Thursday, the KCNA said.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea's industrial output falls 0.5 pct on-month in May
-
3
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
4
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
5
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
4
Possibility emerges of high-level U.S.-N.K. talks during ARF forum next month
-
5
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source