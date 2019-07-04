Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. defense minister meets Russian delegation

21:14 July 04, 2019

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's defense minister held a meeting with a Russian delegation in Pyongyang on Thursday, the North's state media reported.

No Kwang-chol, minister of the People's Armed Forces, held talks with Russian Vice Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, leader of a delegation of ministry officials on a trip to the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the meeting, Fomin delivered a gift to No for leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said. It, however, did not provide details on what they discussed.

On Wednesday, Fomin met with Kim Hyong-ryong, North Korea's vice defense minister, and discussed "the issues of putting friendly and cooperative relations between the armies of the two countries on a higher stage," it reported.

The Russian delegation's visit to Pyongyang came after leader Kim traveled to Vladivostok in April for his first-ever summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The delegation left Pyongyang on Thursday, the KCNA said.
