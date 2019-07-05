Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- EU mulls sanctions on failure to ratify ILO conventions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Third-year crisis: complacency or incapability (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan's export restriction is retaliation clearly violating int'l law: presidential office (Donga llbo)
-- Japan's export curb comes as retaliation: presidential office (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential office vows to face Japan's retaliation, focuses on diplomatic efforts (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Japan in all-out war without exit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential office says Japan's export restriction is retaliation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Na Kyung-won's labor philosophy retreats to premodern period (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office, finance ministry open fire together, claiming Japan violates int'l law, with 'corresponding measures' to come (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Apple, Qualcomm under range of Japan's retaliation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki calls for 'corresponding measures on evident economic retaliation' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't scrambles over Japan's restriction (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea says Japan violates WTO rules (Korea Herald)
-- After export curbs, S. Korea warns Japan of 'corresponding measures' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
S. Korea completes administrative procedures for planned food aid to N.K.
-
2
(LEAD) Trump offers to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
-
3
(LEAD) Trump to Moon: You saw my tweet on DMZ?
-
4
(3rdLD) Trump anticipates 'really interesting' visit to DMZ
-
5
Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
-
1
(2nd LD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
-
2
(3rd LD) N. Korea calls Trump's offer for border meeting 'interesting suggestion'
-
3
Japan's export restriction adds uncertainty to S. Korean tech industry
-
4
Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostile relations
-
5
(LEAD) Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility
-
1
N.K. accuses U.S. of being 'hell-bent' on hostile acts: reports
-
2
N. Korea appears to have picked former Amb. to Vietnam as new chief nuke envoy: source
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea calls Japan's export restrictions economic retaliation
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea warns of 'corresponding measures' against Japan's export curbs
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't to explore countermeasures over shorter workweek at smaller firms