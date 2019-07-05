(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 5)
Lingering questions
N. Korean boat case reflects loosened surveillance
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo admitted the failure of surveillance on the east coast during a press conference, Wednesday, to announce the results of a government investigation into the undetected arrival of a small wooden North Korean boat at Samcheok Port.
What if North Korean commandos were on it? We have to imagine this because there have been so many such infiltrations in the past.
Jeong called the security lapse an "unacceptable mistake." Rather, the case reflects loosened vigilance amid inter-Korean rapprochement. Last year, the defense chiefs of the two Koreas signed an agreement to end hostilities and ease border tensions. As follow-up measures, the two Koreas removed guard posts in some border areas and enacted a disarmament protocol in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjeom.
The South Korean military has repeatedly said promoting inter-Korean peace is one thing, and maintaining vigilance and surveillance is another. But the boat case raises serious doubts about the defense posture, and has damaged the fundamental trust we have in the military.
According to the government probe, the 1.8-ton wooden boat, carrying four men, began sailing on June 8 and crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea border between the two Koreas, about four days later. It moved further south in the following days until reaching the dock at Samcheok Port at around 6:20 a.m. on June 15. One of the crew then alighted and sought to borrow a mobile phone from a resident. The military was not aware of the arrival of the North Koreans until a report was made to the police. While the boat was sailing through territorial waters for about two-and-a-half days, neither the military nor the Coast Guard detected it.
How this could happen? It is simply hard to understand.
The government said the boat was once spotted by soldiers monitoring surveillance systems, but they mistook it as a high wave or a South Korean boat. The thermal observation devices deployed along the coast also failed to detect it because they are operated only at night normally, and watch the distant sea.
The government reprimanded top military commanders in connection with the incident, including Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Park Han-ki, vowing to take relevant measures to prevent such a case from recurring again.
Despite the government's explanations about what happened, many questions are still unanswered. Most of all, there are lingering suspicions that the military attempted to downplay or conceal the situation to avoid responsibility in the initial days following the incident, and Cheong Wa Dae was behind these attempts. In a press briefing, conducted two days after the boat was found, the military said it was discovered "near Samcheok Port" and guard operations in the coastal areas were conducted "normally." How was this possible? Probably only Cheong Wa Dae will be able to give an answer.
