Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 5

All Headlines 09:05 July 05, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- FM to preside over gov't-civilian diplomatic strategy meeting

-- Follow-up on Japan's export restrictions

-- Press conference on exhibition on British rock band Queen

Economy & Finance

-- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Q2 earnings guidance

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
