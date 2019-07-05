Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 30/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 33/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 33/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 34/20 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 0

Jeju 27/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/21 Sunny 0

Busan 28/22 Cloudy 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!