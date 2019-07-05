Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean shares open higher on auto gains

09:21 July 05, 2019

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Friday, led by advances in auto and tech shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.66 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,110.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Large caps traded mixed, while market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.76 percent.

The world's largest chipmaker earlier in the day said its operating profits for the second quarter have more than halved from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion won (US$5.6 billion).

No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.85 percent, while top portal operator NAVER surged 2.12 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.72 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors adding 0.82 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.30 won from the previous session's close.

