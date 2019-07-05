Hyundai, Kia see strong H1 sales in U.S. market

"June was a momentous month for Hyundai as we started sales of our flagship and most premium SUV ever, the Palisade. While there is some overall industry slowing, we continue to outperform the market and increase our share as our product mix is aligning with consumers' SUV preferences, along with a versatile lineup of cars and alternative-powered vehicles," Randy Parker, vice president in charge of national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement.