Finance chief ready to talks with biz leaders over Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister said Friday that he can meet with top executives of Samsung Group and four other major conglomerates to deal with Japan's export restrictions.
"There seems to be no reason not to meet with (them)," Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, told reporters at the Press Center in central Seoul before heading to parliament.
Hong said he will coordinate with the presidential office on the meeting, which could also include Kim Sang-jo, chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in for policy.
The five business leaders are Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong; Chung Eui-sun, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group; SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won; LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo; and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.
The possible meeting comes as South Korea prepares to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Japan's restrictions of exports of high-tech materials, including fluorine polyimide, that are essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
